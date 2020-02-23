Home

Broomhead Funeral Home - Riverton
12600 South 2200 West
Riverton, UT 84065
(801) 254-3389
Paula Johnson
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
the Broomhead Funeral Home
12600 So. 2200 W.
Riverton, UT
Paula June Page Johnson


1954 ~ 2020 -
Paula June Page Johnson Obituary
Our brave, selfless and extraordinary mother, grandmother and friend, Paula June Page Johnson, was born to Ralph Crane and Elaine Page in Riverton, Utah on June 8, 1954. She passed away on February 20, 2020.
She is survived by her mother Elaine Page, brother Wade Page, children Ben Johnson and Emily Strickler and grandchildren Anthony, Cole, Miles and Colin.
Please join us in lovingly remembering her life and the differences she made in ours in a celebration that will be held Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 6-8 P.M, at the Broomhead Funeral Home, 12600 So. 2200 W. Riverton, Utah.
www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 23, 2020
