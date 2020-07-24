I loved Paula Argus. I was Cammy friend so it was the best day when I got to go to the Argus House to play. Cookies and milk, Barbies, and swimming, and so much more! Mrs Argus was a wonderful friends Mom and I loved her and respected her. I didn’t have her in School but we all knew she was one of the best! My love to the Argus and Mantes Family, especially to Cammy.

Brenda Faddis

Friend