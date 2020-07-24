1/1
Paula Mantes Argus
1934 - 2020
7/10/1934 ~ 7/19/2020
Paula was born in Tooele, Utah to her beloved parents Helen and Ernest Mantes. She was a high-school English teacher for thirty years, encouraging and inspiring her students to become true learners, joyful readers, and open-minded thinkers. She was a beloved leader in the Order of the Eastern Star in her local Tooele Valley Chapter, statewide in Utah, and internationally as a General Grand Chapter Trustee. She traveled all over the world with life-long colleagues and friends. She tinkled the ivories with effortless elan. She speechified with oratorial vigor and a few dirty jokes. She was a fabulous dancer; cutting the rug with a beautiful combination of exuberance and elegance. She played a pretty good hand of bridge. Her shrimp dip was renowned. She cherished her friends and was fiercely cherished by them in return.
She died peacefully in her sleep and is survived by her brother George and his wife Mary Ann Mantes, her daughters Cathy Argus and Camille Argus, and son-in-law Andrew Posey, granddaughter Hallie Hemingway and her husband Joey Schultz and their children Elliot and Lincoln, grandson Dave King, nephew Ernie Mantes, niece Stacey Kouris, her husband Mark Kouris and grandnieces Gabrielle and Zoe.
There will be no services but please raise a glass and toast her on her way to her next great adventure.
Donations to a charity of your choice.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 24, 2020
Paula was my Sha-Ronn coach, English teacher, travel buddy for a senior trip to Washington DC, Boston and New York). But most of all she was my friend. She provided me guidance and inspiration that have had lifelong effects. She was fun, tough and to me spent in her presence always left you with fuel to strive a little harder to be better.
Julie S Lyman
Friend
July 23, 2020
She was a wonderful teacher- thanks Coach!
Delene Sowers Volkert
Student
July 23, 2020
Best. Teacher. Ever. She was such a gift to any student lucky enough to be in her class. May flights of angels sing thee to thy rest.
Lori Hayes
Student
July 23, 2020
What a terrific person, teacher, philanthropist, civic leader and mentor. She touched my life in so many ways during my impressionable teen years and I think of her often even 40 years later!
Michelle Curry
Student
July 23, 2020
Mrs. Argus was just the best. She was our leader when I was in Job's Daughters. She coached me when I tried out for Miss Grantsville. She was one of a kind lady for sure.❤
Marilyn Linares
Friend
July 23, 2020
“inspiring her students to become true learners, joyful readers, and open-minded thinkers”... a great description of our beloved Mrs. Argus. 50 years later I remain grateful for your guidance, counsel and making literature so incredibly interesting that it became a mainstay in my life.
Kaye Brooks Stambaugh
Student
July 23, 2020
I loved Paula Argus. I was Cammy friend so it was the best day when I got to go to the Argus House to play. Cookies and milk, Barbies, and swimming, and so much more! Mrs Argus was a wonderful friends Mom and I loved her and respected her. I didn’t have her in School but we all knew she was one of the best! My love to the Argus and Mantes Family, especially to Cammy.
Brenda Faddis
Friend
July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Lori Barcon
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
She was a wonderful teacher and person! Such a breath of fresh air in a small town. I will never forget her and appreciate how she helped open my eyes to the world!
Kary Duke Griffith
July 22, 2020
Deepest sympathies to Cathy and Camille!
What great memories of your mom, we will cherish them always. What a great teacher she was. I loved her English class! She has left an amazing legacy!
Coach made ShaRonn’s an awesome experience for all of us who were lucky to be in her presence! Big hugs for all of you! My thoughts and prayers with you at this time! Karen Mogus Rounds
Karen Mogus Rounds
Teacher
July 22, 2020
Amazing woman and exceptional teacher. Mrs. Argus taught me how to pick apart novels for symbolism, character arc, and plot development, all of which have personal meaning to this day.
Marion Christensen Johnson
Student
July 22, 2020
July 22, 2020
Paula Argus was one of the favorite people in my life. I loved her. Not only was she my teacher and coach, but a friend to our family. Love to Cathy and Cami. Peace be with you.
Karen Faddis Arellano
Friend
July 22, 2020
What a remarkable woman, leader and friend to so many. She will be sorely missed.
John, Geoff and Katie Lay
July 22, 2020
