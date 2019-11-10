Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ United Methodist Church
2375 E 3300 S,
Salt Lake City,, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Visitation
Following Services
Christ United Methodist Church
2375 E 3300 S,
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Peckham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Rickards Peckham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula Rickards Peckham Obituary
Paula Rickards Peckham
In Loving Memory
Paula Rickards Peckham of Salt Lake City, UT, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the age of 76. Paula was a loving wife, mother and a faithful Christian. She was a retired teacher and loved to cook, sing in the church choir and make crafts. She is survived by her husband Howard of 54 years; daughter Lisa and husband Glenn Hoge; son Roger and wife Kim Peckham; grandchildren, Brian and Kara (Lisa and Glenn) Hoge, and Maggie, Jessica and Erin (Roger and Kim) Peckham; sister Georgene and husband David Snyder; sister-in-law Lindy Marwood; niece and nephew Heather and Cory (Doug and Anita) Rickards. Paula was born in Philadelphia, PA. to the late George and Margaret Rickards. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Doug (Anita) Rickards. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church, 2375 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109. Guests may visit with the family at a lunch reception at the church following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Christ United Methodist Church.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -