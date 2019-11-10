|
|
Paula Rickards Peckham
In Loving Memory
Paula Rickards Peckham of Salt Lake City, UT, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the age of 76. Paula was a loving wife, mother and a faithful Christian. She was a retired teacher and loved to cook, sing in the church choir and make crafts. She is survived by her husband Howard of 54 years; daughter Lisa and husband Glenn Hoge; son Roger and wife Kim Peckham; grandchildren, Brian and Kara (Lisa and Glenn) Hoge, and Maggie, Jessica and Erin (Roger and Kim) Peckham; sister Georgene and husband David Snyder; sister-in-law Lindy Marwood; niece and nephew Heather and Cory (Doug and Anita) Rickards. Paula was born in Philadelphia, PA. to the late George and Margaret Rickards. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother Doug (Anita) Rickards. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church, 2375 E 3300 S, Salt Lake City, UT 84109. Guests may visit with the family at a lunch reception at the church following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Christ United Methodist Church.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019