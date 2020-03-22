Home

Serenicare Funeral Home
2281 South West Temple
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
801-906-0490
Pauline Carol Hansen


1929 - 2020
Pauline Carol Hansen Obituary
1929 ~ 2020
Devoted wife, loving mom & grandma, Pauline Carol Hansen passed away peacefully at her daughters' home on March 18, 2020. She was born on June 29, 1929 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Louis and Mary Hostar.
She met and married the love of her life Hal R. Hansen on February 21, 1960. Hal preceded her in death on January 8, 2004.
Together they had two daughters, Cathy (James) Thacker and Vickie Hansen, and one son, Devin (Karen) Hansen, who blessed them with six grandchildren: Samantha Hansen, Jacob (Natalie) Hansen, Jessica (Codee) Harris, Abigail Hansen, Sierra Thacker, Nathan Hansen.
She worked for Sears downtown and when Fashion Place Mall opened she worked there until retirement.
Due to the safety concerns of the Coronavirus outbreak, graveside services will be held for immediate family members only.
Family wishes to express their love and thanks to granddaughter Sierra for taking wonderful care of her granny until the very end. Also appreciation to Allison and everyone at Inspiration Home Health and Hospice for their care.
In Lieu of flowers, please send donations to Inspiration Home Health and Hospice, 1649 E. 1400 S., Suite 140, Clearfield, UT, 84015.
Condolences may be shared at Serenicare.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020
