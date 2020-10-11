Pauline Dyreng
Poulsen
1928 ~ 2020
Pauline Dyreng Poulsen passed away peacefully on October 8, 2020 in Salt Lake City. She was born on September 22, 1928 in Manti Utah to Ray Peter Dyreng and Nettie May Wintch Dyreng. She was the youngest of eight children and an unexpected twin. Her growing up years were spent in Manti with the inspiring temple overlooking the valley. She loved her beautiful home and the many friends in their community. At an early age she was recognized for her musical ability. She had perfect pitch, an angel voice, and was a talented pianist. While in high school Pauline and her sisters Claire and Lucille traveled on the Grand Lyceum Tour concertizing in the Western states. They received notoriety for their rendition of the Swiss Echo.
She attended BYU and graduated with a degree in Music and Piano Performance. She and her sister Claire received mission calls at the same time to the same North Central States Mission and served together as companions. After graduating from BYU, she moved to New York City to continue her musical studies where she met her sweetheart, Udell Poulsen, and later married in the Manti Temple.
Pauline and Udell settled in San Francisco where Udell's position with Del Monte was headquartered. They started their family and had two children while living there. After five years they were sent on an oversees assignment to Capetown, South Africa where Udell managed a subsidiary of Del Monte and added another child to their growing family. They spent only twelve months back in San Francisco before they were called to preside over the Finland Helsinki Mission for three years where they added another child to the family. All in all, she had four children on three different continents North America, Africa, and Europe.
Pauline's life was devoted to serving her family, the church, and her many cherished friends and neighbors. She held many callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints including Young Woman's President, Ward Organist, Stake Music Director, Conductor, and as a Counselor in numerous presidencies. She also taught piano lessons and was a member of the Tabernacle Choir. She traveled the world with the Tabernacle Choir both as a member and as a spouse to the Choir's Business Manager for 24 years. She was small in stature but large in example. We will miss her greatly but know her reunion is joyous.
She is survived by her four children Stanford (Joanne) Dallas Texas, Pamela Croft (David) Sandy Utah, Camille Mauerhan (Peter)Bountiful Utah, and Dallin (Angela)Twin Falls, Idaho, 17 grandchildren, and 14 1/2 great grandchildren.
Social Distancing permitting we will hold a viewing at Larkin Sunset Lawn at 2350 East 1300 South on October 18th from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. A graveside service will be held in Manti, Utah on October 19th at 1:00PM. In lieu of flowers send donations to the LDS Missionary fund. To send online condolences visit www.larkincares.com