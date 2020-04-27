|
|
Pauline G. Webster
1926 ~ 2020
Pauline G. Webster passed away at the age of 94 on April 18, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born to Fredrick Griggs and Jessie Meikle in Driggs, Idaho on February 14, 1926. She married her husband, Theodore Webster, October 9, 1967 in the LDS Salt Lake Temple.
Pauline is survived by her son, David Hillman and preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband. A private graveside will be held at the Utah Veteran's Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah, where she will be interred with her husband.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 27, 2020