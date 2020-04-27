Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Webster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline G. Webster


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline G. Webster Obituary
Pauline G. Webster
1926 ~ 2020
Pauline G. Webster passed away at the age of 94 on April 18, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born to Fredrick Griggs and Jessie Meikle in Driggs, Idaho on February 14, 1926. She married her husband, Theodore Webster, October 9, 1967 in the LDS Salt Lake Temple.
Pauline is survived by her son, David Hillman and preceded in death by her parents and her beloved husband. A private graveside will be held at the Utah Veteran's Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah, where she will be interred with her husband.
logo

Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -