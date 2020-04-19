|
Pauline M. Hickman
Sept. 5, 1932 ~ April 16, 2020
Pauline Marie Hickman, 87, died on April 16, 2020, from complications of dementia. She was born in Idaho and spent most of her life in the West. She was a medical records administrator with the Veterans Administration and a loyal wife and mother. She is survived by Val Hickman of Salt Lake City; daughter Karla (Todd) Poulter of Hawaii; grandsons John and Scott and step children Steve, Jim, Linda, Jay, Valerie and Bonnie, and their families. She was predeceased by her son Roy in 2004. The family wants to thank the Community Nursing Services Staff for their kind and efficient care of Pauline and family.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 19, 2020