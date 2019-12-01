|
Pauline Paul Thomas
"Together Forever"
Pauline Paul Thomas passed away peacefully on Thanksgiving eve, November 28, 2019. She was born on April 11, 1930 in Ogden, Utah to Joseph James Paul, Jr. and Stella May Coombs Paul. Married John Keith Thomas on October 15, 1948, and they were later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. She was preceded in death recently by her beloved husband.
Survived by her daughter, Gay Lynn (Marvin) Osness; her sons, John (Mary) Thomas and Larry (Cindy) Thomas; and brothers, Dean Paul and Jay Paul. She is also preceded in death by her son, Scott; grandson, Paul; parents, and three brothers.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 6, at 11:00 a.m. at Bennion 14th Ward, 6550 South 2700 West, Taylorsville. Friends may call between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be in the Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Dec. 1, 2019