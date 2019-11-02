|
|
Pauline R Whitehead
1933 - 2019
Pauline Rees Whitehead, 86, passed away from cancer October 26, 2019. Born in Santa Monica, CA to Arthur Pan & Etta Bischoff. Art died when she was 6; Etta remarried Maurice Rees. In 1952 Pauline married James Blake Whitehead in the Mesa Temple. They had 4 children: James Blake Jr, Randall Joe, Diane & Lynn. Pauline was an exemplary wife & mother. In 2003, they served a mission to Adam-ondi-Ahman. She devoted her life to family history, staying in contact with her family in Greece. She was an excellent cook, beautiful seamstress & remembered birthdays with personalized cards. A stalwart member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she inspired many by her example and testimony. Preceded in death by father Arthur Pan, step-father Maurice Rees, mother Etta Rees, sister Helen Clay, & daughter Lynn Kasteler. Survived by husband Jim, children Jim Jr. (Ruth), Randy (Cheryl), Diane (Alan) Knight, son-in-law Scott Kasteler (Christie), 14 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, sisters Lorraine (Dick) Blackham & Louise Handy, & brother John (Sybil) Rees.
Funeral Monday, Nov. 4th, 11 am, Pheasant Pointe Stake Center 890 W 3070 N Lehi, UT. Viewing Sunday 5-7 pm & Monday 9:45-10:45. Interment Lehi City Cemetery. Full obituary andersonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019