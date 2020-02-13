Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Pheasant Ward
610 N Rowland Way
Centerville, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Pheasant Ward
610 N Rowland Way
Centerville, UT
View Map

Pearl Drollinger Workman


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl Drollinger Workman Obituary
Pearl Drollinger Workman, age 94, passed away peacefully at Legacy house Park lane with her family by her side. she was born in Ioka, Utah to Nancy and Allan Drollinger and was one of thirteen children. Pearl graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1943 and met the future love of her life, Kendall Workman at a school dance. She waited for Ken as he served in the Marine Corps during World War II and were married December 5, 1945 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had two children, Connie and Gil. Pearl was a wonderful mother and housewife. she worked for O.C. Tanner Jewelry for 18 years.
She is survived by her sister Velma Dart, daughter, Connie (Gary) Lindsay and son Gil (Lori) Workman, 8 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15th at the Pheasant Ward, 610 N Rowland Way, Centerville, Utah, viewing 9:30-10:30 am with funeral at 11:00 am. A special thanks to the staff at Aspire Hospice and Legacy House Park Lane assisted living for their care and compassion.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -