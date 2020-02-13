|
Pearl Drollinger Workman, age 94, passed away peacefully at Legacy house Park lane with her family by her side. she was born in Ioka, Utah to Nancy and Allan Drollinger and was one of thirteen children. Pearl graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1943 and met the future love of her life, Kendall Workman at a school dance. She waited for Ken as he served in the Marine Corps during World War II and were married December 5, 1945 in the Salt Lake Temple. They had two children, Connie and Gil. Pearl was a wonderful mother and housewife. she worked for O.C. Tanner Jewelry for 18 years.
She is survived by her sister Velma Dart, daughter, Connie (Gary) Lindsay and son Gil (Lori) Workman, 8 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15th at the Pheasant Ward, 610 N Rowland Way, Centerville, Utah, viewing 9:30-10:30 am with funeral at 11:00 am. A special thanks to the staff at Aspire Hospice and Legacy House Park Lane assisted living for their care and compassion.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 13, 2020