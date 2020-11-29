Pearl Jones Bryan
1926 ~ 2020
Our sweet mother, Pearl Jones Bryan passed away on November 17, 2020. She was born on May 3, 1926, to John S. and Pearl Jones, in Aberdeen, Idaho. She married Harlan D. Bryan on February 6, 1948 in American Falls, Idaho. She is preceded in death by her husband, Harlan; her parents, John S. and Pearl Jones; eight brothers and sisters; and one grandson. She is survived by her son, Doug (Marsha); daughter, Susan Greenland (Rex - deceased); one grandson; and 5 great-grandchildren. Pearl was a special lady, a loving mother, grandmother and friend. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Diabetes Association
. Condolences at www.MemorialUtah.com
