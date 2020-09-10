Pearl Thompson Mower passed away peacefully at home on September 3, 2020. She was born on January 12, 1936 in American Fork, Utah to Reed Shelley and Ruth West Thompson. Pearl was the oldest of seven children. At a young age, her family moved to a farm in Highland, Utah where she learned to work alongside her parents and siblings.
Pearl attended American Fork High School, where she was student body vice-president. During her high school years, she worked at the American Fork Sweet Shop. She often mentioned the fun times she had working there. She graduated in 1954 and went on to attend Brigham Young University. She played the flute for the American Fork and BYU Marching Bands. Pearl married Donald Lee Mower on July 27, 1955 in the Manti Temple. They lived in American Fork in the same home throughout their 60 year marriage and raised five children.
Pearl was a homemaker for many years and enjoyed raising her children. Later, she worked for the American Fork medical clinic, where she made lasting relationships.
Pearl found enjoyment in church service including Relief Society President, humanitarian coordinator, and temple worker. She also enjoyed writing and producing church road shows with elaborate costumes and intricate details. Pearl volunteered countless hours to the American Fork Pageant of the Arts. Church service and creative pursuits enriched her life.
Pearl loved gardening. She loved a yard filled with flowers and birds, fairies and figurines. Pearl often spent her spare time planting flowers, moving flowers, and giving directions to her husband. Her yard was flawless, but she could always find more to do.
Pearl had a beautiful home, loved to entertain and made delicious food. Her family shared many summer backyard cookouts and memorable holiday meals with beautifully set tables and perfect homemade rolls. For many years, Pearl spent Friday nights in the Fall cheering for the American Fork High School football team.
Pearl, along with Don, had a group of close friends who played a significant part in their lives. Laughter and friendly voices are fond memories for this group of friends including Carl and Gene Ingersoll, Arden and Janice Edwards, Doug and Janice Mayne, Grant and Mary Robinson, Ross and Janae Nichols, and Jerry and Beverly Martin, among others. Dinner parties, trips, card games and shopping created decades of fun times and rich memories.
Pearl's greatest joy was her children, and she adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her entire family will remember her endless energy, feisty personality, infectious laugh, and devotion to her family. Her family was always first.
Pearl is survived by her five children, Doug (Jody), Mike, Sue, Steve (Sally) and Dave (Lynne) along with 17 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don; parents Reed and Ruth; and four siblings James, Gary, Alan, and Blaine. She is survived by her siblings Lana (Rich) and Mark (Debra).
The family would like to thank everyone who assisted her over many years after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease, and for family who gave her constant care in her home over the last few months.
A viewing for Pearl will be on Friday, September 11, 2020 from 6-8:30 PM at Anderson Mortuary in Highland – 6141 W 11000 N Highland, Utah. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, guests for the viewing will need to sign up using the SignUp Genius button on Pearl's obituary page at andersonmortuary.com.
The family asks that you wear masks and socially distance. Graveside services, for family members, will be on Saturday, September 12th at 11:00 AM in the American Fork Cemetery.