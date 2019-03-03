Home

Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Peggy B. Heiner

Peggy B. Heiner Obituary
Peggy Heiner
Loving Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother
Peggy passed away March 1, 2019 surrounded by her family.
She is survived by her children Debbi (John) Beckstead, Bill (Cindy), Kathy Nordberg (Leonard Esparza), Jill (Mark) Hoopiiaina, Michael (Stasya); 18 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law Lenice Dawson.
She is preceded in death by her husband, William W. Heiner; sons Neal and Kenny; granddaughter, Amerie; and brother Clyde Dawson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking provided on the north side of the building.
Read extended obituary, view tribute slideshow and share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 3, 2019
