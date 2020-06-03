Peggy Donelson Green
Peggy Donelson
Green
1939~2020
Taylorsville, UT-Our beloved mother, friend, grandmother and great-grandmother, Peggy Donelson Green, Passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Taylorsville, Utah. She was born on November 24, 1939.
Peggy resided in Salt Lake City and built a career in customers service. She always showed a positive, strong and caring attitude to those around her. She loved being a mother, playing golf, going camping, family outings and watching all of the little children grow up around her. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by sons; Dave, Brett and Bart (Mikki), 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her son Kirk and daughter Wendy.
A small viewing will be held at Serenity Funeral Home located at 12278 S Lone Peak Pkwy #103 in Draper on Friday, May June 5th from 10 to 11 AM. A graveside service will follow at the Murray City Cemetery following the viewing.
www.serenityfhs.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Funeral Home
12278 S Lone Peak Pkwy #103
Draper, UT 84020
801-255-2801
