Peggy Ellen Neilsen Greenhalgh
1950 ~ 2019
Peggy Ellen Neilsen Greenhalgh passed away peacefully at her home with her family by her side on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at the age of 69. Peggy was born on May 4, 1950 in Payson, Utah to C. Milton and Dorothy Sperry Neilsen of Mona, Utah. On July 25, 1969, Peggy married her high school sweetheart and the love of her life, Glenn Greenhalgh. They were later sealed in the Manti Temple. Peggy was the mother of 3 children and 8 grandchildren.
Funeral services Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 am at Nephi 7th Ward, 222 S 100 E, Nephi, Utah with a viewing from 10-10:45 am. Friends and family may call from 6-8 pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Anderson Funeral Home, 94 W 300 N, Nephi, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 28, 2019