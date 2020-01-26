|
|
Peggy Mae Witbeck Mills
1932 ~ 2020
Peggy Mae Witbeck Mills was born July 4, 1932 in Salt Lake City, Utah and passed away in the University Hospital on January 24.
She attended Bacchus and Whittier Elementaries, Monroe Junior High, and Cyprus High. She also attended L.D.S. Business College in Salt Lake City.
She worked for H.J. Heinz, and Z.C.M.I in their credit office. For many years she enjoyed hostessing and catering weddings in Bountiful. She was a head judge of elections for more than 50 years. Although she loved her service oriented jobs, her greatest accomplishment and joy was her family.
She married her sweetheart Kenneth Mills on May 7, 1954 in the S.L.C. Temple and their wonderful adventure began. They built and lived in their home in Bountiful for more than 62 years, where they raised four children. Her greatest joys are: Gary (Charlotte), Duane (Susan), Randall (Brenda), and Patricia (Tim) Haslam. A tribute to the incredible mom she was is having all of her children live within two miles of their home. Her life was greatly blessed with 15 wonderful grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Her family was her greatest priority and she dedicated her life to blessing theirs.
She treasured her extended family and was consistently the favorite aunt.
Having a strong testimony, she served faithfully in countless church callings. She especially loved serving as ward and stake Primary and Relief Society Presidents.
She was an incredible seamstress, quilter, crafter, and friend. Her home was beautifully decorated for every holiday. She loved to visit and always made everyone feel loved and important. She loved hamburgers, painted nails, and red roses.
Peggy was extremely outgoing and loved everyone she came in contact with. Her life focused on service and helping others. She was loved and adored by everyone, and never missed an opportunity to make a new friend.
Her viewing will be Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 in the Lindquist's Bountiful Mortuary, located at 727 N. 400 E. Bountiful. Her funeral service will be Saturday, Feb. 1, at 1:30p.m., with a viewing at the church from noon to 1:00p.m. prior to the service at the Bountiful 5th Ward, 990 N. 100 W. Bountiful. Interment in the Bountiful City Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 26, 2020