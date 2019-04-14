Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Peggy Nielson Collard


Peggy Nielson Collard Obituary
Peggy Nielson Collard
1936 - 2019
Peggy Collard, 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Thursday the 11th of April 2019 at Riverway Assisted Living Center, South Jordan, Utah.
Born Feb. 12, 1936, to Ford and Lavon Nielson. Married her high school sweetheart, Arnold Collard on Oct. 2, 1954. Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, Ford and Lavon, her sister Jerry Phillips and husband Arnold. Peggy lived for her family, her greatest pleasure in life was to have her children and grandchildren around her for food, fun and fellowship.
Survived by; Sister Julie Black, sons, Rod (Carla), Dexter (Heather), daughter Trudy, 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Tuesday, April 16th at Larkin Sunset Gardens Mortuary, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), at 2:00PM. Viewing at 1:00PM. Interment to follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend its gratitude to the staff at Riverway Memory Care Center.
I am at peace, my soul at rest. There is no need for tears. For with your love, I was so blessed. For all those many years.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 14, 2019
