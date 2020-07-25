Peni J. Kiss-Illes (Hanson)

In Loving Memory

Peni J. Kiss-Illes (Hanson), 57, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Having shared in her life, her loving husband Tony; three children, Bobby III, Christopher, and Olitha, and many grandchildren. Peni will be remembered for her dedication and hard work. She impacted many lives while employed with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC). After thirty years of employment, Peni retired in 2015.

In accordance with Peni's wishes, no services will be held.



