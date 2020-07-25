1/1
Peni J. (Hanson) Kiss-Illes
Peni J. Kiss-Illes (Hanson)
In Loving Memory
Peni J. Kiss-Illes (Hanson), 57, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. Having shared in her life, her loving husband Tony; three children, Bobby III, Christopher, and Olitha, and many grandchildren. Peni will be remembered for her dedication and hard work. She impacted many lives while employed with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (DABC). After thirty years of employment, Peni retired in 2015.
In accordance with Peni's wishes, no services will be held.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

July 23, 2020
Our hearts are heavy with the loss of Peni. I met her as a demure teenager who became an amazing woman; Wife, Mom, grandmom. Thank you angel for touching our lives.
Cynthia Anthony
Family
July 23, 2020
One of God's most-wonderful creations, Peni brought joy to all who knew her. My heart breaks for Tony and her great family. Love to all and prayers for strength, at this most-difficult of times. Tony, please call when you get the time. 469-400-2465. Mike
Mike
Friend
July 23, 2020
I was and still am in complete shock at the loss of such an amazing woman that I am proud to call my friend. When I first met Peni I was a little intimidated to be completely honest, but quickly found out that she had the same comically fun gene that I did. I learned so much from this woman and I am heartbroken, as I know her family is. She will be greatly missed. God Speed Peni, I'll see you again I'm sure and we'll pick up where we left off. I would like to wish Tony, her children and the rest of her family my deepest, heartfelt condolences. The world has lost a very bright light and will just not be the same without you, Peni.
Brenda (Johnson) Wall
Friend
