Penni Feld Wride
1944-2019
Penni Feld Wride passed peacefully at home on Oct. 25, 2019. She was born in Am. Falls, Idaho on Feb. 27, 1944. Her parents, O. E. Feld and Berneta Savage Feld, named her Barbara Lu . Two days later, an uncle who was visiting commented upon seeing her beautiful red hair, that she looked like a shiny penny and from that day til now she has been affectionately known as Penni. She grew up on her parents' farm where she learned how to work both in the house and in the fields.
Her high school sweetheart was Steve Wride and after she waited for him to serve an LDS Mission in New York City they were married in the Idaho Falls temple on July 2, 1965. They had agreed early on that they wanted to quickly start their family and so four daughters came to them in quick succession. Steve's work took them to Wyoming and back to Idaho and then to Utah. Penni had a naturally green thumb and loved to learn about plants and flowers. Where ever they lived her yard was always beautifully landscaped.
Her family remembers her cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies and chocolate cakes. Christmas toffee and fudge were loved by family and friends. She was an excellent seamstress and loved to sew clothing for her girls; once sewing 24 individual outfits for Christmas.
She had a lifelong love affair with Steve but her daughters and grandchildren were her pride and joy. She treasured annual trips to Park City with the grandchildren and vacations at the cabin in Island Park.
She loved to serve others and was blessed with an enduring faith that carried her through difficult times. She had a great love of all little children and while she served in presidencies with distinction, her last calling in the nursery was her favorite.
Penni is survived by her husband, Steve and daughters Lisa Jumper, Jill Geurtsen (Mike), Nicole Tapscott, and Heather Paterakis (Ryan Buchta).
Also 9 grandchildren; Chelsi Jumper, Hailie Boulden (Travis), Austin Geurtsen, Ryley Tapscott, Jenna Paterakis, Mason Paterakis, Michael Ronan, Riley Buchta, and Hannah Buchta and two great grandchildren, Max and Maverick Boulden. Also, siblings Candy Seal (Ed), Jeff Feld (Renae) and Todd Feld (Judy). She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Myrna Duffin and Michael Feld.
Her family will receive friends and family from 6:00 -7:30 p.m. the evening of Fri., Nov. 1 at Larkin Mortuary, 3688 W. 12600 South, Riverton UT 84065.
Funeral services will be held on Sat., Nov. 2 at 12:00 noon at the Riverton 3rd Ward Meetinghouse, 12998 S. 1300 West, Riverton UT 84065. The family will greet visitors that morning from 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. prior to the service.
Her family is grateful to the wonderful staff at IHC Home Care and Hospice with special thanks to her Home Care nurse, Jin and Hospice nurse, Arla.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019