Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Penny Mitton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penny Lee Mitton


1960 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Penny Lee Mitton Obituary
Penny Lee Mitton
1960 ~ 2019
Penny Lee Mace Mitton completed her journey with us on 8/28 2019. An amazing, mom, aunt-mom, grandma, great grandma, sister, friend and everything in between. The mold was broke when this world was blessed with her spirit. She touched everyone she met and will be forever loved and always in our hearts.
Preceded in death by her Mother Colleen Marry Mace, father Larry O. Mace, grandmother Velma Farnsworth. Survived by her brother Larry Mace, children Tiffany and Codie, her grandkids Lexie and Penny Jr. and all the souls she has touched. Heaven rolled out the red carpet and opened their VIP for you. We love you to the Moon and back. Services will be held at McDougal funeral home in Taylorsville, Saturday the 14th of September at 1:00 pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Penny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDougal Funeral Home
Download Now