Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Wasatch Lawn
Resources
More Obituaries for Penny O'Donnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Penny Myers O'Donnell


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Penny Myers O'Donnell Obituary
10/10/1965 ~ 01/10/2020
Penny passed away comfortably surrounded by family and friends.
Penny married Shawn O'Donnell on 9/23/1989. Happily married for over 30 years.
Together they started and built a successful concrete cutting company. Penny enjoyed camping, fishing, reading and especially spending time with her family and friends.
Penny is survived by her husband Shawn O'Donnell, Brother Phillip (Sue) Myers, Sister Patti (Karl) Stillman, mother in law Linda Crouthamel, brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews and may other family and friends.
Also her two little ones Mei-el and Diablo. Her beloved Chihuahuas.
Penny was loved by anyone who met her. Her smile and laugh were contagious.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Patrick and Patricia Myers.
Service with be held at Wasatch Lawn on Friday January 17th at 11:00 am.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to your local Humane Society or the ASPCA. She LOVED animals and took great care of many.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Penny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -