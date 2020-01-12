|
|
10/10/1965 ~ 01/10/2020
Penny passed away comfortably surrounded by family and friends.
Penny married Shawn O'Donnell on 9/23/1989. Happily married for over 30 years.
Together they started and built a successful concrete cutting company. Penny enjoyed camping, fishing, reading and especially spending time with her family and friends.
Penny is survived by her husband Shawn O'Donnell, Brother Phillip (Sue) Myers, Sister Patti (Karl) Stillman, mother in law Linda Crouthamel, brothers and sisters in law, nieces and nephews and may other family and friends.
Also her two little ones Mei-el and Diablo. Her beloved Chihuahuas.
Penny was loved by anyone who met her. Her smile and laugh were contagious.
She is proceeded in death by her parents Patrick and Patricia Myers.
Service with be held at Wasatch Lawn on Friday January 17th at 11:00 am.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers you make a donation to your local Humane Society or the ASPCA. She LOVED animals and took great care of many.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020