Memorial Lakeview Mortuary & Cemetery
1640 E Lakeview Dr
Bountiful, UT 84010
(801) 298-1564
Penny Vogeler


1945 - 2020
Penny Vogeler Obituary
Penny Vogeler
1945-2020
Plain City-Penny Lees Vogeler passed away on March 27th of complications from heart disease. She was surround by her beloved family. Penny was born February 20, 1945 to Boyden Leroy Lees and Pearl Elkins Lees in Salt Lake City, Utah. She grew up in Rose Park and graduated from West High School. She married her junior high sweet heart, David Howard Vogeler, on March 25th 1963. Together they had three children Rick (Michele) Vogeler, Jill (Al) Vogeler-Simonich, and Tami (Brett) Sorensen. Penny lived in Salt Lake until she and David moved their family to Logan, Utah. Penny spent many years working in the retail industry. The majority of those years were spent as a buyer at JC Penney. She continued her career working at the Division of Professional Licensing for the State of Utah. Upon her retirement Penny moved to Plain City where she quickly made many dear friends. Penny enjoyed interior design, boating on Bear Lake, and especially spending time with her grandchildren. Their memories of her run deep. She will be remembered for her spunky, fun loving personality, and her ability to make everyone laugh. Although Penny was handed many obstacles in her life, she met them with great resilience. She is survived by her children, sister Nancy Yarman, grandchildren; Mallorie, Brittney, Nichole, Tiffany, Taylor, Annie, Brock, Brooklyn, and Kaitlyn, great grandchildren; Aaliyah, Lauren, Arlo, and her faithful dog Sadie Girl. She is preceded in death by her husband David, parents, and brother Gary Lees. A private burial was held at Lakeview Memorial Cemetery in Bountiful, Utah. A celebration of Penny's life will be held at a later date. Services entrusted to Memorial Lakeview Mortuary.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 5, 2020
