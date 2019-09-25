|
Pepe de las Casas
1937 ~ 2019
Beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Pepe left this life on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He joined his two beautiful daughters, Charissa and Carlene, along with his mother and father in Heaven, after a valiant fight with dementia. He left this world peacefully in the arms of his devoted wife, Carolyn. Pepe and Carolyn were married for 53 years.
Funeral services will be Friday, September 27, 2019, 11:30 am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1375 East Spring Lane, Salt Lake City, Utah. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary at www.jenkins-soffe.com
We would like to thank Jenkins - Soffe Mortuary for their kind and careful service. We also would like to thank all those with Hospice One Care for their support and kindness over the past nine months, as they helped with Pepe's care during his illness.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019