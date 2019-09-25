Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church
1375 East Spring Lane
Salt Lake City, UT
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Pepe de las Casas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pepe de las Casas


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pepe de las Casas
1937 ~ 2019
Beloved husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, Pepe left this life on Saturday, September 21, 2019. He joined his two beautiful daughters, Charissa and Carlene, along with his mother and father in Heaven, after a valiant fight with dementia. He left this world peacefully in the arms of his devoted wife, Carolyn. Pepe and Carolyn were married for 53 years.
Funeral services will be Friday, September 27, 2019, 11:30 am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1375 East Spring Lane, Salt Lake City, Utah. For full obituary and online condolences, please visit Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary at www.jenkins-soffe.com
We would like to thank Jenkins - Soffe Mortuary for their kind and careful service. We also would like to thank all those with Hospice One Care for their support and kindness over the past nine months, as they helped with Pepe's care during his illness.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pepe's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.