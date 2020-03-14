|
1954 ~ 2020
Perry Fidel Hanks, 65, beloved father and grandfather, passed away March 10, 2020 in Murray, Utah. He was born September 18, 1954 to Floyd Hanks and Mary Talamante Hanks in Salt Lake City, Utah.
He graduated in the class of 1973 from Cyprus High School in Magna, married Peggy Lloyd (later divorced), and served as a C-141 and C-5 Jet Engine Mechanic in the U.S. Air Force at Travis AFB in Fairfield, CA. Perry was an avid outdoorsman who loved camping, fishing, and hunting, and more than anything else, he loved doing these things with his children. His biggest dream was to retire to the mountains of Montana.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Irene Ruth Henson, and his second wife, Nancy Abernathy Hanks.
He is survived by his children: Nicholas (Kathryn), Neil (Kathy), Jason (Christina), Tracy (TJ); his granddaughters Riley, Kema, Karina, Emma, Malia, and his grandson Andrew; his sisters Linda Martinez (Mark) and Sherry Hunter; and many nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, March 18, at The Webster Center- 8952 W. Main Street, Magna, UT from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020