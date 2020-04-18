Home

Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
(801)254-1928
Viewing
Monday, Apr. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe South Valley
1007 W South Jordan Parkway
South Jordan, UT 84095
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
live streamed via the Internet at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Peter Leyer


1951 - 2020
Peter Leyer Obituary
Peter Leyer
"Gott mit Uns"
Heaven has gained a new inhabitant with mad guitar skills and a sense of humor that will keep the angels laughing.
Peter Leyer was born March 24, 1951 in Mannheim, Baden, Germany to Gottfried and Maria Rehn Leyer. He with his family immigrated to the United States when he was about four years of age because of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Pete passed away at home, in his sleep, in South Jordan, Utah, on April 16, 2020.
Pete met Janine Heaton, the love of his life, when they attended Murray High School together. They married in 1970 and would together have four sons and a daughter, Joan (deceased). Pete always enjoyed spending time with his wife and family, especially if that time involved fishing, golfing, or music. He even became an Aflac agent to spend more time with Janine and family.
Pete's love of music was lifelong, and he especially enjoyed listening to The Beatles, as well as honing his own talents on both rhythm and bass guitar. He passed his love of music on to his family. This love of music was surpassed only by his love for the gospel of Jesus Christ and love for his family.
Pete was involved in many careers throughout his life, from shoe sales for ZCMI to long-haul trucking to Aflac insurance agent. He met every challenge head on and gave all of his endeavors 100 percent. He preferred to do things himself and would work through any project until he figured it out and got it accomplished.
Pete's Church service and his service to his Father in Heaven was lengthy and unquestioning. He would serve wherever he was asked, and he especially enjoyed his time spent in the nursery and Primary. He was a temple worker at the Jordan River Temple.
Pete's ever-present sense of humor and ability to make people feel comfortable was a gift he displayed throughout his life. He treated everyone as though they were his best friend. His quick wit and funny anecdotes, as well as his big heart, will be sorely missed.
Peter is survived by his beloved wife, Janine Heaton Leyer, his four sons, John (Julie) Leyer, Eric (Nicole) Leyer, Kristopher Leyer, and Joseph (Amber) Leyer; seven grandchildren; and his five siblings, Goff (Earlynn) Leyer, Heidi Stuart, Eva (Jode) Leyer, David (Karen) Leyer, Andrew (Roxanne) Leyer, and their families.
A viewing will be held Monday evening, April 20, 2020, from 5 - 8 p.m.at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah. Due to current health concerns, we ask those wishing to attend the viewing to assist us in maintaining social distancing. Funeral services for Peter will be held Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary. Only those participating in the funeral program are asked to attend the funeral, but the services will be live streamed via the Internet at www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Interment will be in Sandy City Cemetery, Sandy, Utah.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020
