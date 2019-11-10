Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 474-9119
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Starks Funeral Parlor
3651 S 900 E
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Padgen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Michael Padgen


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peter Michael Padgen Obituary
Oct 14, 1946 ~ Nov 4, 2019
Mike was born to Peter and Louise in the Bingham Canyon area, where he spent his early years growing up with his three sisters, Pat, Paula, and Susie. They later moved to Midvale. Mike graduated from Judge Memorial in 1964 and attended the University of Utah until 1966, when he volunteered for the Army. He spent the majority of his life working at Kennecott. Mike leaves behind his three children, Sean (Mimi), Mike (Christine), and Heather (Chris); and seven grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of his life for family and friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor in Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -