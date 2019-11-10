|
|
Oct 14, 1946 ~ Nov 4, 2019
Mike was born to Peter and Louise in the Bingham Canyon area, where he spent his early years growing up with his three sisters, Pat, Paula, and Susie. They later moved to Midvale. Mike graduated from Judge Memorial in 1964 and attended the University of Utah until 1966, when he volunteered for the Army. He spent the majority of his life working at Kennecott. Mike leaves behind his three children, Sean (Mimi), Mike (Christine), and Heather (Chris); and seven grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of his life for family and friends on Saturday, November 16, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Starks Funeral Parlor in Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 10, 2019