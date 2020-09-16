1/1
Peter William Schmalz
1974 - 2020
Peter William Schmalz passed away September 13, 2020 in West Jordan, Utah from diabetes complications. He was born June 7, 1974 to Alex and Sharon Schmalz in Salt Lake City, Utah. He graduated from West Jordan High School and served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Tennessee.
He is survived by his parents and his seven siblings, Alex, Rebecca, Benjamin, Jonathan, Sarah, Andrew and Daniel. He was the beloved uncle to eighteen nieces and nephews and their source for all things geek-related. He loved reading, writing, comic book movies, sci-fi TV, and trivia nights. He will be missed by all those who knew him.
A viewing will be held on Thursday at 7:00 - 8:30pm at LDS Meeting House, 7380 South 1300 West, West Jordan, 84084. A graveside service will be held Friday for the family.

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Viewing
07:00 - 08:30 PM
LDS Meeting House
SEP
18
Graveside service
1 entry
September 15, 2020
Thoughts and prayers for the Schmalz family. I'm going to miss all of fun posts on Facebook. He always seemed so happy.
Moritz and Liz Leichtle
Neighbor
