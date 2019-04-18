|
|
Phil & Joyce Killian
In Loving Memory
Phil David Killian, 88, passed away on April 5, 2019. Phil was born on July 1, 1930 to George Vern and Lila Lowder Killian. Phil was self educated and became a true cowboy at a young age. Joyce LaVon Boggess Killian, 89, passed away on April 13, 2019. Joyce was born on August 12, 1929 in Union, Utah to Doyle A and Alice L Wardle Boggess. They passed away a matter of days apart, proving they are always together and never separated.
Phil started working at a cattle ranch in Wyoming when he was in the 7th grade. He was a truck driver for over 25 years, and also owned his own Big Game Guiding Service, and together Joyce and Phil owned and operated Silver K Kennel for over 25 years
They were married on December 6, 1949 in Ely, Nevada. They were married for 69 wonderful years. Together they had 3 children.
Phil loved fishing, trapping , horses, dogs, and the outdoors. Joyce loved watching murder mysteries, crossword puzzles, helping anyone regardless of what was needed and camping as well. They loved their family and always put them first.
Phil and Joyce are survived by their children Phyllis (David) Tunbridge, and Blaine (Tammy) Killian, 3 grandchildren Shane (Marcia) Tunbridge, Brent Killian, and Cassie Mayes, 4 great-grandchildren Justin Christinsen, Mistie Tunbridge, Mia Killian and Trinity Mayes.
They were preceded in death by their son Brent, grandson Justin Tunbridge, and Phil's brothers Garland and Milo Killian. Joyce was also preceded in death by sisters Vonda Rasmussen and Alice Howard, and brothers Dean Boggess and James Boggess.
There will be a private family service.
Condolences may be sent to www.walkerobits.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 18, 2019