Philip Dale Brown
1936 - 2020
Philip Dale Brown passed away suddenly in his home in Salt Lake City, Utah on Saturday, May 30th, 2020, at the age of 83.
Dale was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming on December 29th 1936 to Harold Brown and Lela Jackson. Soon after his high school graduation, he joined the military and served in the Navy. At the end of his military service he met his bride Cheryl Thompson. After retiring from the Navy and traveling the world, he began his dream job. Dale worked as the aircraft mechanic foreman for The U.S. Airforce at Hill Air Force Base for 30 years. Besides his great love for his wife, Dale loved cars. His specialty was antique cars but he could always be found tinkering away on his newer models. If you couldn't find him at home, it was a guarantee that you could find him down at the garage with his mechanic buddies or helping other friends with various tasks.
Dale is lovingly remembered by his wife of 50 years, his 2 sisters and his brother. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved and cherished as his own children.
As a military veteran, Dale will be honored and laid to rest at Utah Veterans Memorial Park on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. A viewing will be held prior at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home 4760 S. State Street, Murray, Utah from 9:30- 10:30 a.m.
Online condolences my be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jun. 2, 2020.