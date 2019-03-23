|
|
Philip Charles Green
1931-2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Philip Charles Green passed away March 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Park Meadows Chapel (601 E Mansfield Ave. South Salt Lake. Visitation will be held Sunday March 24, 2019 from 6-8pm at Memorial Murray Mortuary (5850 S 900 E Murray, UT) and Monday 10:00-10:45 at the church prior to services. Interment will take place at Memorial Redwood Cemetery (6500 S Redwood Rd) Full obituary may be viewed at www.Memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019