Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
(801) 262-4631
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Murray Mortuary
5850 South 900 East
Murray, UT 84121
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Park Meadows Chapel
601 E Mansfield Ave.
South Salt Lake, UT
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Park Meadows Chapel
601 E Mansfield Ave
South Salt Lake, UT
Philip Charles Green


Philip Charles Green


1931 - 2019 Obituary
Philip Charles Green Obituary
Philip Charles Green
1931-2019
Salt Lake City, UT-Philip Charles Green passed away March 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Park Meadows Chapel (601 E Mansfield Ave. South Salt Lake. Visitation will be held Sunday March 24, 2019 from 6-8pm at Memorial Murray Mortuary (5850 S 900 E Murray, UT) and Monday 10:00-10:45 at the church prior to services. Interment will take place at Memorial Redwood Cemetery (6500 S Redwood Rd) Full obituary may be viewed at www.Memorialutah.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 23, 2019
