Philip James Meidell
1962 ~ 2020
Philip J. Meidell (58) was a kind and outspoken man. After 5 stubborn years of fighting, Philip passed away on July 8, 2020 of neuroendocrine cancer. Survived by his parents Jay Meidell and Goldie Burt, his wife Nancy Hasenberg, and his children Stephanie, Evan, Tomas, Spencer, and Zoey. He will be cremated with a small service for loved ones and friends via video on July 14 with a "Phil"ebration (celebration) of life at a later date. For details and updates email: PHILebration@gmail.com. Please go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com
for the full obituary and to leave condolences.