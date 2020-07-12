1/2
Philip James Meidell
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip James Meidell
1962 ~ 2020
Philip J. Meidell (58) was a kind and outspoken man. After 5 stubborn years of fighting, Philip passed away on July 8, 2020 of neuroendocrine cancer. Survived by his parents Jay Meidell and Goldie Burt, his wife Nancy Hasenberg, and his children Stephanie, Evan, Tomas, Spencer, and Zoey. He will be cremated with a small service for loved ones and friends via video on July 14 with a "Phil"ebration (celebration) of life at a later date. For details and updates email: PHILebration@gmail.com. Please go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com for the full obituary and to leave condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
14
Service
via video
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McDougal Funeral Home
4330 South Redwood Road
Taylorsville, UT 84123
801-968-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDougal Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved