Philip Joseph Engleman
1960 ~ 2019
GREEN RIVER-Philip Joseph Engleman, age 59, passed away on September 29, 2019 from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.
Born January 14, 1960 in Detroit, Michigan to David and Phyllis Engleman, Philip was the 3rd child of 4 kids. Philip moved to Green River, Utah in 1972 where he met his high school sweetheart, Danna Bastian. Philip graduated from Green River High School in 1978 and received a degree in Airframe and Power Plant Mechanics from Dixie College. In 1982, Philip married Danna Kay Bastian.
Philip joined the Air Force in 1986. He served as an administration specialist at Mac Dill AFB in Tampa, FL. He was quickly promoted to the commander's building for his support team where he became Chief of Document Security. Philip received a Meritorious Service Medal, two Good Conduct Awards, two Outstanding Unit Awards, and a National Defense Achievement Medal. He received an honorable discharge and served in the reserves for 6 years at Hill AFB.
Upon returning to Green River, Philip worked at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, Halls Crossing, and Bullfrog where he remained for over 16 years. Starting in Halls Crossing he joined the Bullfrog Search and Rescue Dive Team. From there, he went to work for the Bureau of Land Management in Hanksville, UT where he was due to retire in January 2020.
Philip's passion was volunteering for his community. He served on the Green River Volunteer Fire Department for 37 years where he was currently sitting as Fire Chief. Philip was a critical component in the development of Green River's new Public Safety Building. He was always insistent that his firefighters had the gear and equipment they needed to do their best.
Philip worked for S&S Garage, and started driving the ambulance for the EMS during his high school years, served on the Green River City Council, and volunteered for search and rescue. He enjoyed following high school sports and drove the athletic bus for many years.
When Philip was not volunteering for the community, you could find him enjoying the outdoors. He loved watching NASCAR and rode motocross races in his younger years. Philip would help anyone who needed it. His favorite times were spent with his kids and grandkids. He loved being Papa Joe.
Preceded in death by his father David. Survived by his wife Danna; children Diana (Dustin) Gingerich, Tracy (Brandon) Wareham, Kira (TJ) Hughes, and Tate; mother Phyllis; siblings David (Mary) Engleman, Kathy Morgan, and Richard Englemann; as well as grandchildren Logen, Jordynne, Brooklynne, Peyton (due to arrive in January), Tylee, and Raelynn.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 23, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at the Green River Public Safety Building. Arrangements entrusted to Mitchell Funeral Home of Price where friends are welcome to share memories of Philip online at www.mitchellfuneralhome.net
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Nov. 17, 2019