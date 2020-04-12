Home

RUSSON BROTHERS SALT LAKE MORTUARY
255 South 200 East
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
(801) 328-8846
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Centerville City Cemetery
Phillip J. Sessions passed away peacefully April 9, 2020 at his home in Centerville, UT (93 years old) He was born February 3, 1927 to Cyril Call and Naomi Smith Sessions. Lifelong resident of Centerville, graduate of Davis High School and attended Utah State University where he ran track. Phil served in the US Army during World War II. He met and married Jeannette Hathaway on November 5, 1948. Together they celebrated 71 years of marriage in November 2019.
Phil worked for Utah Power and Light Co until his retirement in 1993. He loved gardening and maintaining his yard, both were sources of enjoyment and pleasure for him. Late in life he learned to enjoy cruising and traveled to over 100 countries with Jeannette. He loved his family. He attended many events that his daughter, grandson, granddaughter, and great grandson participated in.
Phil is survived by his wife Jeannette, his daughter Ann (Richard) Casper of Centerville, grandson Jon-Phillip (Sarah) Casper of Farmington, granddaughter Angie (Julio) Zuniga of West Valley, two great grandchildren Evan and Violet Casper and sister Joann Bowns of Cedar City. He was preceded in death by his brother Rex Sessions.
We wish to express gratitude and appreciation to the loving care provided for our dad and grandfather by the team at Independence Home Health & Hospice, especially Marcie & Robin. We can't express enough love and gratitude to friend and caregiver Helena.
A graveside service and burial will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, April 13th at the Centerville City Cemetery. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Apr. 12, 2020
