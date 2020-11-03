Phillip Ray Davies
1960-2020
Phillip Ray Davies passed away peacefully on the morning of November 1, 2020 in his home located in Sandy, UT while surrounded by his wife and children. While he often didn't show it, Phil had been battling cancer since 2013 when he was told by multiple doctors that he only had a few months to live. While praying for guidance, he crossed paths with Dr. Josef Prchal with Huntsman Cancer Institute who gave him hope and a friendship that would last forever. Together, they defied the odds that ultimately gave Phil many more years of a wonderful life. In April 2020, Phil was diagnosed with Leukemia. Through a loving sacrifice that only his brother could give, his oldest brother, Lynn Davies, gave Phil an opportunity for a cure by becoming his donor. Through a long and difficult process, Phil ultimately defeated the cancer, but complications with Graft-Versus-Host Disease ultimately took his life.
He was born to Sherman Duaine Davies and Dawna Mae Davies on April 14, 1960 in Murray, UT. Phil graduated from Murray High School in 1978, where he was a Varsity football player and part of multiple state championship football teams. During Seminary, he met Wendy Baker who followed him home from school one day and became his eternal sweetheart. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity on February 6, 1981 and had five children. His family was everything to him, and he made sure everyone knew it.
He learned the value of hard work from his tireless father and became a very successful entrepreneur. He worked at the Murray City Water Department during his teenage years and was then introduced to the telecommunications industry by his brother, Brett, which ultimately became his passion. In 1986, he and his brother, Ron, found themselves at similar places in life, became business partners and founded 3D Communications. 3D grew to become the largest interconnect company west of the Mississippi and became a foundational piece for many that continue in the trade today. Phil took great pride in the business, but more importantly was able to work with his siblings, his father, his son, and made countless lifelong friends.
As a young boy, Phil worked and saved his money to buy his first BB gun. Murray City wasn't quite the same after that, where everything became a target, including his own bedroom wall. The time he spent with the gun made him an excellent marksman and grew his love for reloading, shooting, hunting, and the outdoors which he shared with his family and friends. He traveled the world pursuing his passion and forged memories that will forever be cherished. Whether putting a sneak on a cape buffalo or hunting behind Duke and Smooch in the field, Phil was in his happy place.
Phil was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and had many callings throughout his life. In recent years, he was called into a bishopric for a Young Single Adults ward which found a very special place in his heart. Phil was able to serve with his wife and others who quickly became cherished friends, and together they were able to serve the youth. The calling allowed him to grow spiritually more than ever, to share his love of cooking and feeding the masses, and to share his life experiences, knowledge and influence to uplift those around him. Phil was known to be the man with no limits and who was bigger than life. He truly got fulfillment while serving others and doing it in his own unique way.
Phil is survived by Wendy, his wife of 39 years; four daughters and one son: Heidi (Zack), Justin (Ashlee), Schonie (Preston), Sheena (Bryson), Whitney (Travis); 20 grandchildren; his mother, Dawna; his siblings: Lynn (Kris), Ron (Jan), Brett (Michelle), Bryce (Jodie), Michelle, Craig (Jen). He was preceded in death by his father, Sherman.
In keeping with COVID-19 precautions, masks will be worn and social distancing is expected. A viewing will be held on Thursday, November 5th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home (1007 W South Jordan Pkwy, South Jordan, UT). Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 6th at 12:00 PM at the LDS Crescent Ridge stake center (1265 E 11000 S, Sandy, UT). We encourage friends to view the services online at http://phil.3dcommunications.com
. Prior to the funeral, a viewing will be held from 10:00 AM to 11:30 AM. All are invited to the interment services at 2:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens (1950 E 10600 S, Sandy, UT). Online condolences at www.jenkins-soffe.com
.
The family would like to thank the staff and doctors at Huntsman Cancer Institute for the love and care that they provided to him.