Pennie Phillips Tapp
1962 - 2019
Pennie Phillips Tapp, 57, passed away peacefully September 20, 2019 in her home next to her loving husband after a long battle with cancer. She was a ray of sunshine known for her positivity, beautiful smile, and ability to quickly make friends with anyone and everyone; she is already missed by so many.
Pennie was born on March 27, 1962 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Edward LeRoy Phillips and Mildred Evonne "Bonnie" Phillips. She was raised in Holladay, Utah with her sister and 4 brothers, where she graduated from Olympus High School in 1980.
While in cosmetology school, Pennie met Bart Mathew Tapp and they were married on May,31, 1983 in the Salt Lake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. While living in Holladay they made many friends who they are still close with to this day.
Pennie and Bart raised their daughter and two sons in Sandy, Utah. She made a house a home, met more life-long friends, and worked from her in-home beauty salon. She loved catching up with friends and family while cutting and coloring their hair or giving them a fresh set of nails.
She spent the last few years of her life in Lehi, Utah traveling the world with Bart, doting on her children and grandchildren, and going on dates to concerts and movies. She served faithfully in many leadership callings in the church and loved her Savior dearly. Pennie enjoyed the beach, playing games, catching up with friends over lunch, and shopping.
Pennie is survived by her husband, Bart, children Tanya (Rodney) Rasmussen, Brock (Dalu), and Court, grandchildren Rex, Theo, and Ada, and her siblings Steven (Karma), Ross (Lynda), Mark, Dave (Julie), and Karen (Randy) De La Mare.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 2030 W Chapel Ridge Rd, Lehi, UT 84043. A viewing will be held on Thursday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E Dimple Dell Road (10600 S), Sandy, UT and Friday morning from 9:00 - 10:00 am prior to the services at the church. Interment will follow at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 24, 2019