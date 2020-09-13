Phyllis A. Roosendaal
1932 ~ 2020
Phyllis Ann (Russell) Roosendaal also known as Philly, 87, passed away on Friday, September 4th from complications from a fall. She was surrounded by her loving and caring family.
She was born in Kokomo, Indiana on November 11, 1932 to Ernest Riley Russell and Adrian Pearl Lewis. She grew up in a loving family with her siblings Elro, Norma Jean and Nancy.
Preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, Royce Roosendaal. She is survived by her sons Kyle and Kevin, daughter-in-law Lori, sister Norma Jean Dallabetta, brother-in law, Bill Gersch, sister-in-law, Joy Crockett, grandchildren, Ryan Royce Roosendaal, Kara Lynn (Roosendaal) McDonald, Chase Kyle Roosendaal, and three great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Ruby and Jones.
One of her favorite experiences was winning the Miss Kokomo pageant in her home town. She especially loved working for United Airlines for 5 years as an airline stewardess. She married Royce, the love of her life, and devoted many years to his restaurant businesses, the Dixie, Nero's and Royce's. She was the backbone of his business making sure all the details behind the scenes ran smoothly. She was the one who greeted all the customers and their many friends as they came to Royce's.
Phyllis and Royce loved golfing at the Salt Lake Country Club. She was the Country Club Golf Champion for several years.
She loved caring for her dogs Stella and Babe. She treated them like her own kids.
Phyllis loved spending time with her sons Kyle and Kevin. Kevin and her were inseparable. They spent many hours walking their dogs and going places together. She has always put others before herself her whole life. She always made her sons feel loved and special. Phyllis cared deeply for her family and friends.
Phyllis lived in an amazing Holladay neighborhood for most of her life. She loved all her neighbors who became lifelong friends including the Beth Ann McDonald family, the Sansom's, Pizza's, Diedrich's and many new wonderful neighbors. She was blessed to live in such a great and loving neighborhood where everyone always watched out for each other.
Phyllis would have loved to thank all those people who showed love and kindness throughout her life. She dearly loved her sisters Elro, Norma Jean and Nancy. She also loved her daily calls with her brother-in-law Bill Gersch and for his kind words of love and support. She was so looking forward to visiting Bill in Kentucky. And she was thankful for her wonderful and caring sister-in-law, Joy Crockett. Some of her other close friends included, Troy Granger, Mark McDonald, Wayne Peters, Kerry and the Miller family.
A private funeral service will be held for the immediate family only. Arrangements are entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor. Please share your memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com
.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any memorial donations be made to the Humane Society of Utah.