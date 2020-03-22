|
|
Phyllis Audry Whitbeck Ballard passed away surrounded by family peacefully the evening of March 19, 2020.
Born November 21, 1923 to Earnest and Fanny Whitbeck in Hampden, North Dakota, Phyllis was the youngest of 7 children. She graduated from Devils Lake High School in 1942 and with her friend Vivian went to Tacoma, WA where they shared an apartment and worked. Many of those who knew her did not know she enlisted as a United States Marine while in WA and was Honorably Discharged June 2, 1944.
Phyllis married Vernon Lyle Tollefson in Salt Lake City, UT on July 20, 1946. Vernon passed away October 16, 1948. She married Jack D Ballard February 9, 1950 in Las Vegas, NV. They had 4 children: Janet (Spencer Hunsaker), Tony Clark (Teri Craig), Betty Ann (Steve Prichard) and Rebecca Sue (Kay Gudmundson, Gary Lee Davis). While Jack worked for the US Postal Service she worked as a tailor and seamstress and a mother of 4. Together they shared many social dinners and games with friends, growing and bottling tomatoes and pickles, making jams and chili salsa, but most of all they loved their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved quilting and donated many quilts to charity auctions.
Jack passed away March 27, 2006. The three daughters all preceded Phyllis in death.
She is survived by her son Tony, 9 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren.
Due to the current regulations, no public services are available. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.
She requested in lieu of flowers donations be made to the St. Labre Indian School, Ashland, MT 59004. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 22, 2020