Gerrie Green Gingell
1930 ~ 2019
Taylorsville, UT - Gerrie Green Gingell, born April 7, 1930, passed away peacefully May 4, 2019.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019, 12:00 p.m., at the Bennion 5th Ward Chapel, 6100 S. Kamas Drive, Taylorsville, UT. Viewings will be held Wednesday, May 8th, 6-8:00 at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road and again on Thursday at the church prior to services from 11-11:45 a.m. Interment, Valley View Memorial Park. For full obituary, please go to www.mcdougalfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 7, 2019