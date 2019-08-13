|
|
Phyllis Rae Hansen Geurts
1934 ~ 2019
UT, Murray-On Saturday, August 10, 2019, our dear Heart passed peacefully into the loving arms of her Savior Jesus Christ. Phyllis Rae Hansen Geurts, precious wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, known by all as "Heart," was born September 25, 1934 in Salt Lake City, UT into the close-knit family of Arthur Ernest Hansen and Elizabeth Jane Trezona Hansen. Heart attended West High and Brigham Young University before marrying Charles Arthur "Artie" Geurts, the love of her life, on March 18, 1956. Their marriage was solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. To their union was born nine children who became and always remained the center of Heart's existence. Family has always been the focus of Heart's interests and attentions, and she was adored by each of us lucky enough to count her as ours; her legacy of love of her family is her hallmark.
A faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Heart served formally in many Church positions, including Relief Society President and Primary President. More importantly, her most meaningful service to others extended far beyond formal callings to reach those most in need and was rooted in her love of her Savior.
Heart is preceded in death by daughter Kathryn Rae Mattox and son Paul Charles Geurts as well as her parents and each of her siblings. We have no doubt that Heart is now busily renewing and strengthening ties with these beloved family members. Heart is survived by her devoted husband Artie; by children Bryan (Rebecca), David, Jerry (Kim), Jim (Cheri), Jennifer (Eric Bowman), Leslie (Tom Flores), and Phil (Adriane); by 25 grandchildren and by 19 great grandchildren. Just as the Psalmist, Heart understood that "children are an heritage of the Lord."
Heart's family expresses extensive mahalos to Heidi Fitch, caregiver extraordinaire, as well as a multitude of others for excellent care given over the last few years.
Viewings will be held this Friday evening, August 16, 2019, from 6-8 pm and Saturday morning, August 17, 2019, 9:00-10:30 at the Murray First Ward, 755 East Three Fountains Drive, Murray. Heart's funeral will held this Saturday morning at 11:00am at the same location. For more information and on line condolences please join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019