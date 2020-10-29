Polly Mae Toth
1939 - 2020
Polly died October 23, 2020 following a brief illness. Polly was born in Price, Utah on February 27, 1939. She grew up in Manti, later moved to Salt Lake where she graduated from South High School. She attended the University of Utah and obtained a Teaching Degree, later a Master's Degree.
Polly was an early and avid adventurer. She traveled the world combining her love of teaching and traveling. She taught for the Department of Defense in Japan, the Philippines and Germany. She met her husband and life partner, Ron, in Germany 51 years ago.
They lived in Oklahoma, Ohio, Texas and Utah where Polly impacted the lives of countless children.
Polly and Ron continued with their love of travel in retirement as cultural ambassadors with Friendship Force, a global, cultural exchange program. They made lasting friendships hosting and being hosted throughout the world.
Polly continued with her love of children as a wish granter for The Make A Wish Foundation. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Make A Wish Foundation of Utah in Polly's name.
A Celebration of Polly's Life will be held at a later date. If you wish to be included, send your contact information along with remembrances to www.larkincares.com