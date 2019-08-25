|
Pollyana Lamb
Hansen
1966 ~ 2018
Pollyana Lamb Hansen was born 8/6/1966 in New Port Beach to Father Charles Lamb and mother Karen Weir.
She passed away peacefully at home 10/31/2018 (due to Rum) Polly was a friend to all. She was happy to make everyone laugh like crazy. Polly loved life and was kid at heart. Polly loved her beloved dogs and cats, all animals were drawn to her. Polly was a free spirited, kind soul and an awesome cheerleader. Polly worked at Albertsons, Fresh Market and Maceys, every customer that came into her area was greeted and treated special, she enjoyed Olympus High students. Proceeded in death, mother Karen Weir. Survived by father Charles Lamb, Mother Mary Anne Lamb, brother Charles (Annie), nephews Josh, C.J., husband Cliff Hansen, sons Timothy, Eric, and Taylor.
Life Celebration at Murray Park South Entrance. 8/29/19 4pm-8pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019