Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murray Park South Entrance
Resources
More Obituaries for Pollyana Hansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pollyana Lamb Hansen


1966 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pollyana Lamb
Hansen
1966 ~ 2018
Pollyana Lamb Hansen was born 8/6/1966 in New Port Beach to Father Charles Lamb and mother Karen Weir.
She passed away peacefully at home 10/31/2018 (due to Rum) Polly was a friend to all. She was happy to make everyone laugh like crazy. Polly loved life and was kid at heart. Polly loved her beloved dogs and cats, all animals were drawn to her. Polly was a free spirited, kind soul and an awesome cheerleader. Polly worked at Albertsons, Fresh Market and Maceys, every customer that came into her area was greeted and treated special, she enjoyed Olympus High students. Proceeded in death, mother Karen Weir. Survived by father Charles Lamb, Mother Mary Anne Lamb, brother Charles (Annie), nephews Josh, C.J., husband Cliff Hansen, sons Timothy, Eric, and Taylor.
Life Celebration at Murray Park South Entrance. 8/29/19 4pm-8pm.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pollyana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.