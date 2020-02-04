|
Preston J Muir
Apr. 27, 1937 ~ Feb. 2, 2020
Preston J. Muir, age 82, passed away peacefully in Kaysville, UT, on February 2, 2020, due to natural causes.
He was born on April 27, 1937 in Ogden, Utah to Ira and Alice (Barton) Muir. He was raised in Randolph, Utah where he met his wife, Donna Beth Mower. They were married April, 16, 1954. The were later sealed in the Logan Temple on July 20, 1958. She preceded him in death on January 6, 1982.
He later married Jilleen Nicholes and they have lived in Evanston, WY for the last 29 years.
He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He loved people, enjoyed ranching, horses, and rodeos. He drove semi trucks for over 20 years and was an accomplished carpenter.
He is survived by his wife Jill Muir and her daughters Debra (Rick) Ludwick, Janet Dean, Barbara Abernathy, and Connie Dean . He is also survived by his children Donald J, of St. George and daughters Ina Mae (Greg) Smith of Layton, Dee Ann (Dennis) Weston of Randolph, Colleen (Randy) Hoffman of Randolph, and Joan (Mark) Johnson of Kaysville.
Also siblings Ira Muir of Jerome, ID, Carolyn Mattson of Logan and Merrill Muir of Randolph. His was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jerry.
Preston has 16 grandchildren and 45 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held February 5, 2020, at the Randolph, Utah Ward Chapel. Viewing at 10 am followed by the funereal at 11 am. Burial will be at the Randolph Cemetery.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Feb. 4, 2020