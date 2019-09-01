|
1977 ~ 2019
Preston John Geurts was born in Sandy, Utah on July 8, 1977 to Bruce and Bonnie Geurts. He passed away unexpectedly in Eagle Mountain, Utah on August 28, 2019. He was the third of six children. He graduated from Brighton High School with the class of 1995. He was a proud Arborist who loved beautifying and perfecting trees. He would always stop and look at someone's trees to give advice on how to keep them alive and healthy. He loved nature and going to the mountains. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, camping, making amazing campfires that would last all night and spending time outdoors with his son Jaxon and his family. His son Jaxon was his world and he would always try to teach him new things with sports, about nature and the world. He was a longtime fan of the Utah Jazz and BYU football. He had a love and passion for music. He had the honor of traveling to Chicago to see the Grateful Dead for their last show. He traveled to Bali with his brother Tyler and always talked about how much he enjoyed it and how much he learned about their culture. He always had a story about his past that was always fun to listen to and to learn something new. He is survived by his wife Betty Geurts and his son Jaxon Geurts. His three sisters: Tiffiny Marks, Melissa Geurts and Heather (Clint) Houskeeper, one brother Tyler Geurts and many nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Bruce and Bonnie Geurts, one brother Travis Geurts and his Grandparents. He will be missed by many and we look forward to the day when we will be reunited with him.
Funeral services will be held at Broomhead Funeral Home 12600 South 2200 West Riverton, Utah on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00 am. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 from 6-8 pm and one hour prior to services at Broomhead Funeral Home. Interment will be held at Memorial Estates 6500 S. Redwood Rd. West Jordan, Utah. www.broomheadfuneralhome.com
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019