Priscilla Gallegos
1933 ~ 2020
Taylorsville, UT-Priscilla Archibeque Gallegos, 86, of Taylorsville, Utah, passed away on May 2, 2020 at 12:22 PM from natural causes.
We will be holding a small graveside service for immediate family. We will be honoring her memory with a celebration of life at a later date......TBA.
Priscilla was born in Mancos, Colorado, on November 28, 1933 to John and Mary Archibeque, she was one of 14 children.
Priscilla was married to Joe B. (Benny) Gallegos on February 24, 1951. They had been married 57 years when Benny passed away on December 14, 2006. As of today, they would've been married 70 years. They had six kids.
Priscilla and Ben moved to Salt Lake City, Utah, in 1954 where she found work at a poultry company, a laundromat and See's Candies. She also worked at Bargain Basket, the Half-Price store, and then Albertsons in North Salt Lake. Once they moved into Glendale, she got a job with St. Regis Paper Company where she put in 31 years. After retirement she continued to work as a hostess (hostess with the mostess), or if you asked her, she was the shift manager at Dee's Family Restaurant for another 14 years. During her employment she made many friends. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and crafting, especially with her sisters. She also enjoyed camping and being surrounded by family. When she was younger she loved spending time with her brothers and sisters and their families. As she got older, she enjoyed her family time with her kids, her grandkids, and her great grandkids.
Priscilla is survived by her children, Randy (Dawna) Gallegos, Jack Gallegos, Judy (Rick) Hughes, Stan (Sheila) Gallegos; her 20 grandkids, many great grandkids, and countless nieces and nephews; her siblings Virginia, Margie, Esther, and Joanne, her brother Johnny Archibeque, and their spouses.
Priscilla is preceded in death by her two children, Marianne and Terry, her loving spouse Ben Gallegos, her parents John and Mary Archibeque, her sister Marcella (Benito), and her brothers Henry, Ralph, Mike, Ben, and Fred.
We want to thank Legacy Village Memory care for all the loving care they've given our mom over the past seven years. There was many aids and nurses that assisted in her every day care that we will always be grateful to. Also, we want to thank Alpine Home Hospices for all they have done to help my mom be comfortable before and during her final days.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's awareness, your favorite assistant living homes, or . Or volunteer to serve another. Please just be kind.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on May 6, 2020