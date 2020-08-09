April 7, 1942 - July 27, 2020

R. David Kipp, dad, grandpa & partner passed away at home July 27, 2020 after a 5 year struggle with IPF. He was 78 years old.

Born at St. Joseph's Hospital in Denver, CO, David was the first of three children. Dave excelled at Rosedale Elementary in Denver and moved from the big city of Denver to Longmont in his teens. At Longmont High his intellect and love of learning shone and he was the valedictorian of his high school graduating class. Even into his late 70's he fondly remembered and talked about his latin classes in High School where he translated the writings of Julius Caesar.

Dave received a full-ride scholarship to attend University of Colorado, Boulder and never considered any other school. He was a die-hard, lifelong Buffs fan and passed that obsession along to everyone who loved him. He loved the phi kappa tau fraternity while at CU and the phi tau years shaped part of him forever. Eventually graduating with 3 degrees in Physics, Psychology and Computer Science, Dave continued his quest for knowledge late in life where he senior-audited classes in Biochemistry, Geology, & Physics along with "MiniMed" classes. During the years before his own kids arrived, Dave cherished his role as Uncle to all of the Hascall kids: Greg (his "pookie"), Jeff, Amy, Julie & David & finally Kimmie & Katie. Everyone in Bountiful knew and loved "Uncle Dave".

After college, Dave moved to Salt Lake City, Utah and married Jennifer Collins. They had 2 beautiful, smart & talented kids: Brittany & Randy. One of the joys of his life was spending time with his children and lately grandchildren and watching Brittany & Randy excel at school and life. He was a fiercely devoted and wonderful father and grandfather. Time with grandkids filled the last few years of his life.

Dave & Jennifer divorced in 1987 but raised Brittany & Randy in a true "split custody", which was unheard of at the time, in separate houses across the street from each other in Sandy, UT where the kids could walk across the street to either parents' house. Dave finally married his life partner, Randal L Meek, ("Biggie") in 2015 in Boulder, CO where they lived beginning in 2001 until he passed away.

For a career, Dave worked as a software engineer at several companies including Eaton Kenway developing some of the first computer controlled "robos" that managed entire warehouses. He finally retired at the ripe old age of 58 from Novell as a Senior Vice President of engineering. Early retirement gave him the opportunity to be at home during the last year of Randy's high school and Dave loved that extra time with his son!

A lifelong CU Buffs football fan, Dave & Biggie held 20 yard line 20th row seasons tickets seats at Folsom Stadium beginning the year Randy Kipp began college at CU in 2001. They walked from home to the stadium and rarely missed a game.

Dave was a lifelong "rockhound" and loved to scour the plains and mountains for interesting rocks. He, Carol & Lyle Hebrew and family found many fine rocks over the years and lots of "leaverite". Dave also loved music of all types ranging from Judy Collins, John Denver, Judy Small & Edith Piaf to Verdi, St. Saens' Organ works, and Flotow. His favorite aria was "The Last Rose of Summer" from the Opera "Martha" by Freidrich von Flotow. Dave and Biggie visited Santa Fe, NM each summer for the Santa Fe Opera and fine Mexican food!

Dave & Biggie owned a cabin in Nederland, CO with a beautiful view of the Indian Peaks Wilderness where they would spend weekends and receive visits from the neighborhood dogs who became like family, especially "Cassie" from next door who adopted Dave & Biggie!

Dave and Biggie spent every January for over 30 years on the beautiful island of Maui and it became like a second "home". They managed to take Brittany and Randy with them on several trips and Maui has a special place in the hearts of the entire Kipp family.

Dave was tall, with long golden blonde locks that he kept until the day he passed. His hair was so distinctive that on the Boulder path one day in his late sixties a woman stopped, stared at him and exclaimed: "You have the most beautiful hair! It's just like moonbeams!" He was strikingly handsome, brilliant and happy all his life. A lover of good food, great wine and stimulating conversation he was always the standout and memorable character in any room. He was gracious, kind and loving to everyone within his circle. He had little patience for and no interest in "polite conversations" and trite platitudes. With few "casual friendships" Dave was an intensely loyal friend, father, grandpa & partner to those he loved.

Dave was predeceased by his grandmother Julia Maye Kipp, father Robert Wayne Kipp, mother Winifred Ruth Kipp, and brother Jerry Kipp. He is also predeceased by his "second parents" and "rockhound companions" Carol & Crystal Hebrew of Longmont, CO.

He is survived by his sister: Kathy Hascall of Centerville, UT; Daughter, son-in-law and 3 grandchildren: Brittany & Mike Alosi, Amari, Aurelia & Odessa of Holladay, Utah; Son, daughter-in-law and 2 grandchildren: Randy & Kristin Kipp, Sullivan & Estelle of Wakefield, MA; Partner: Randal L Meek (Biggie) of Boulder, CO.

Dave loved deeply and was loved deeply by everyone he knew!

A "Celebration of a Wonderful Life" will be held as soon as COVID concerns have diminished.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store