|
|
1935 ~ 2020
"NEIL IS GONE - BMW FOR SALE" is all he wanted in his obituary. That is a sample of Neil's humor. Since he no longer had his BMW, we decided we could write our own. Neil deserves to be honored with a few more words because he contributed so much to the SLC music community as a music educator and in his professional life as a trumpet player. Neil passed away due to a rare degenerative disease after many years of struggling.
Neil's education included a Bachelor of Arts in music from the University of Utah in 1958; a Secondary Teaching degree in 1959; a Masters degree in music in 1970 (Neil was the first recipient of a master's degree for jazz from the U of U) and a counselor degree in 1975.
In 1963, Neil started and directed a jazz band at Granite High School prior to jazz band being officially included in the high school curriculum. His Granite High jazz bands won multiple 1st place trophies at the Western States Jazz Festival in Reno, Nevada. Later, his Cottonwood High School Jazz band won 1st place at the Orange Coast Regional Jazz Festival in California. While at Cottonwood, Neil was awarded Teacher of the Year in 1974. Neil was a high school counselor at Skyline High School from 1976 until he retired. He kept in touch with many of his students and golfed with them frequently. When he could no longer golf due to his disability, they took him to lunch.
Neil played his trumpet in a professional dance band at age 13. He organized his own band at age 15 and played at the Avalon Ball Room in Salt Lake City from 1954-1956. He played in the pit orchestra at Valley Music hall in Woods Cross for 5 years and in the pit orchestra at Pioneer Theatre at the U of U for 16 years. As a professional musician, Neil played for many notable artists who came through town over the years including: Nat King Cole, Johnny Mathis, Johnny Cash and Donna Summer. He proudly conducted Doc Severinsen's band for a Doc Severinsen concert at Abravanel Hall. He played in the Jerry Floor/Bill Crismon big band. Neil was in the Utah National Guard and played in the National Guard 23rd Army Band for 26 years. Neil also arranged music for his high school bands, the 23rd Army Band (including his medley of service songs which is still played today), and Jerry Floor's big band. Neil received the Lifetime Achievement Award for Jazz Master of Music and Music Educator awarded by the Mayor of Salt Lake at the 2012 Utah Art's Festival.
With much love, by his side were his wife of 61 years, Renee Sparks Weight; daughter Vicki Knudson (Mark, deceased), son Scott Weight (Leslie); grandson's Chris Richards (Leslie), Logan Weight and Connor Weight (Dani); great-grandchildren Birdie and Theodore. Preceded in death by grandson, Alexander Knudson.
He will be missed dearly by his friends and family. "Grandpa brought joy, smiles, laughter and humor to everyone around him" - grandson, Logan.
Many thanks to friends at Sunrise and thank you to Inspiration Home Health and Hospice. Per Neil's wishes, there will be no service. Neil donated his body to the University of Utah Body Donor Program to contribute to the educational and research needs of the U Health School of Medicine. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the U of U Body Donor Program. For more information about the Body Donor Program, call (801)581-6728.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Jan. 19, 2020