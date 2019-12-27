|
|
Rachel Zaelit
1936 ~ 2019
Rachel passed away peacefully on Christmas Day, December 25, 2019 of natural causes. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Tom and her parents Tofeek and Rose Kaleel.
She leaves behind her children Lisa, Sherri, Tom (Holley), Raymond (Jill), Gary (Stacy), ten grandchildren, two great grandchildren and numerous extended family.
Friends are invited to gather Sunday, December 29, 2019 for a celebration of life from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Mass will be celebrated Monday, December 30, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 3015 Creek Road, Cottonwood Heights, interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery, 4th Avenue and "T" Street. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com.
