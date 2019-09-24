|
Rae Onda Sorenson Baxter
1926 ~ 2019
Salt Lake City, Utah-Rae Onda Baxter, age 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019 of causes related to Parkinson's disease. She was born December 4, 1926, in Richfield, Utah to Lee Ray and Fontella Sorenson. She left Richfield to attend nursing school in Salt Lake City and Cleveland, Ohio. Rae took great pride in her profession and worked for 40 years at several local hospitals and Community Nursing Services.
She married Donald W. Baxter in 1951. They raised four children, John who is married to Alexa, Jane, Mary, and Bruce who is married to JP. Since 1957 they have lived in Rose Park, making many lifelong friends.
Rae was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many callings. Don and Rae were missionaries on the Shetland Islands and in Northern Scotland, a highlight of their lives together. She enjoyed good books, good food, good company and a good game show. She loved the many long road trips as a family when the kids were young and traveling the world with Don after retirement.
Rae joins her parents, her in-laws, her sisters: Colleen, Louise and Palma and their husbands. She leaves behind her husband Don, her sister Lois, her children and their spouses, 10 grandchildren, 5 great- grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild.
Funeral services will take place at 11:00 am on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Rose Park North Stake Center, 1155 North 1200 West, SLC, UT. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 am at the stake center before the service. Interment will be at the Salt Lake City Cemetery. A special thanks to Dr. Russell Maxwell for his years of loving, diligent care. Thank you to the Visiting Angels, the wonderful staff of Legacy House Taylorsville and Aspire Hospice for their loving care of Rae.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to or a Parkinson's disease research organization of your choice.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019