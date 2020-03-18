Home

Rae Giles

Rae Giles Obituary
Rae Wolstenholme Giles
1933 ~ 2020
With sadness we announce the passing of Rae Wolstenholme Giles, our beloved mother, grandmother, nanny and sister. Age 86. Retired from United Airlines. Lovingly remembered by her children; Kathy Rae (Craig) Collings, Steven Max (Pat) Giles, Brian Rulon (Erica) Giles, grandchildren; Nick Steven Giles, David Glenn (Lisa) Porter, Amy Rae (Destin Giles, Lori Rae Porter, 9 great grandchildren and sister, Janice Sullivan. Proceeded in death by husband, Max Giles, sister, Arva Jordan, parents, Arvel and Nelda Wolstenholme. In honor of our mothers' wishes there will be no services.
Published in Salt Lake Tribune on Mar. 18, 2020
