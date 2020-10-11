1/1
Rae Woodard
Rae Woodard
1936~2020
Kamas, Utah-Rae Woodard
Margery Rae Mitchell Woodard, 83, passed away October 9, 2020 in Oakley, Utah.
She was born on December 3, 1936 in Kamas, Utah. She is survived by her four children, Karri Lyne Prescott, Tim Woodard, SuzAnne Woodard and John Woodard
Funeral service will be on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kamas L.D.S. Ward Chapel, 100 West Center Street. Viewing will be at the church Monday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. and from 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. prior to the funeral. Interment will be in the Francis Cemetery.
Online condolences may be given at crandallfhevanston.com

Published in The Salt Lake Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
